StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

