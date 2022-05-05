StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Coffee during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

