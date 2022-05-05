StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.
About Coffee (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
