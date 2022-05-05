StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CHCI stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Holding Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

