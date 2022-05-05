StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.