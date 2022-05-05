StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $126.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

