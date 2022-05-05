StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

