StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 43,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.