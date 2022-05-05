StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
