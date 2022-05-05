StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

