StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Points.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.64 million, a PE ratio of -590.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. Points.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Points.com had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points.com stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 726,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,000. QV Investors Inc. owned 4.86% of Points.com at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

