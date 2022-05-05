StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

SBFG opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $20.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 462,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 377,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

