StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
SBFG opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $20.85.
SB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
