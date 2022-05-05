StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

