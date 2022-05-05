StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLOW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

NYSE FLOW opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW ( NYSE:FLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,969,000 after purchasing an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in SPX FLOW by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 860,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

