StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.11.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 23.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

