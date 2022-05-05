StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SMMT stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 200,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

