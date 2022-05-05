StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SMMT stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $127.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 493.14%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
