StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tarena International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.