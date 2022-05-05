StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $24.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.11.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.83 million for the quarter.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Training and Kid Training. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, computer-based design courses through live distance instruction, and visual effects-VFX, as well as classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
