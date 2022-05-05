StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.39.
TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 million.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
