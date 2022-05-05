StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

In other Ultralife news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,930 shares of company stock worth $308,013. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

