StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of WEYS stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

