StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of WEYS stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Weyco Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.68%.
Weyco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.
