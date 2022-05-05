StockNews.com Downgrades DaVita (NYSE:DVA) to Buy

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

