StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $29.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.