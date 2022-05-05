StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of AEY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.91.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
