StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 87.68%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.