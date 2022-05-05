StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,761,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 787,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

