StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
