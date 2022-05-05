StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.21.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
