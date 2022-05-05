StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $49.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

