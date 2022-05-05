StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BLPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
