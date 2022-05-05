StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

