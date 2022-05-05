StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CHMG opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 28.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

