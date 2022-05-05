StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CHMG opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.20. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 28.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

