StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 198,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 10,002.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.