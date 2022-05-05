StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE COE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%.
China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
