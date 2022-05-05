StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 3.05. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DAVIDsTEA by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 80,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

