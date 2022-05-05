StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDUC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

