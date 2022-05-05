StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

