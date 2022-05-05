StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.98. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.