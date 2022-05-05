StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.66 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 36.81%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

