StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
GBLI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98.
About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.