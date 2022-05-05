StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $377.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.