StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HZN stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 55,179 shares of company stock valued at $274,648 in the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Global by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Horizon Global by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

