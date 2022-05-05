StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt ( NASDAQ:HMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.81 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 20.33%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $297,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $68,940.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,003,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,150,000 after acquiring an additional 150,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,897,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,788,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,991,000 after buying an additional 130,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,389,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,296,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after buying an additional 277,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning technology company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. It offers education programs in disciplines including reading, literature, math, science, and social studies; and extensions, such as supplemental and intervention solutions, professional services, professional resources, and educational services for teachers under the Heinemann brand.

