StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 109,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares in the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

