StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
IRS stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.77.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.
