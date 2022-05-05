StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRS stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

