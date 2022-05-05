StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 52.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

