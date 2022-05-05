StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MN stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

