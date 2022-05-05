StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
MN stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $236.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
