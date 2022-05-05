StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MCHX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.93. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

