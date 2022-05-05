StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $419.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marine Products by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marine Products by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marine Products by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

