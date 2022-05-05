StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Aegis cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.24. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

