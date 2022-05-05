StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTZ opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

