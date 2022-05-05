StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 57,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

