StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ONCS. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ONCS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

