StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

