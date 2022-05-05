StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 18.28. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.75.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
