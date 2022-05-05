StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dawson James increased their price target on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Univest Sec upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Profire Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 million, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

