StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Reading International stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Reading International has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.48.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

